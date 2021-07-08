By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On Thursday, a developer is scheduled to go before the Pittsburgh Zoning Board over a pretty big project.READ MORE: Microsoft Urges Users To Immediately Install Update After Security Vulnerability Discovered
A new ten-story apartment building could be coming to Pittsburgh soon as Hudson Companies is pitching a plan to build the structure dubbed “The Julian” along Melwood Avenue in North Oakland.READ MORE: Butler County Commissioners Formally End Public Health Emergency Declaration
The Mercer County-based developer wants to demolish a vacant industrial warehouse to clear the way for a proposed 148-unit apartment complex.MORE NEWS: 'This Man Is Likely Alive Because He Was Vaccinated:' Doctor Urges Public To Continue Getting Vaccinated As COVID-19 Delta Variant Spreads
This won’t be Hudson’s first apartment complex in Pittsburgh as it also operates the 87-unit “Brix at 26” on the South Side.