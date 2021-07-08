By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If legislation introduced by City Councilman Bobby Wilson is passed, Pittsburgh businesses with more than 50 employees will be required to provide paid sick leave to workers who get COVID-19 or have to quarantine.
The requirement would be in effect until 90 percent of the eligible population statewide is vaccinated.
The requirement was passed in December, but it was set to end when either the city or state emergency declarations expired. As it stands now, the city’s is in effect through Aug. 3.