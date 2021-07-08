By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Zoo is being sued in federal court by the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo in an apparent dispute of how it has named an upcoming event.
The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium is hosting an Asian Lantern Festival this August, but the Cleveland zoo says that the Pittsburgh zoo does not have the right to use the phrase “Asian Lantern Festival.”
The Cleveland zoo is claiming that it owns the trademark to that particular wording after kicking off an “Asian Lantern Festival” with Tianyu Arts & Culture, Inc. in 2018.