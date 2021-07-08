CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Shaler Township, Water Main Break

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A water main break sent water shooting into the air in Shaler Township.

READ MORE: Deadline Approaches For Pa. Parents To Decide If Kids Should Repeat Grade Due To Pandemic Learning Loss

The 20-inch break happened Thursday at West Pennview Avenue and Louann Street.

Police say the Hampton Shaler Water Authority is working to shut the valves off.

MORE NEWS: Construction Industry Facing Major Labor Shortage

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.