By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A water main break sent water shooting into the air in Shaler Township.READ MORE: Deadline Approaches For Pa. Parents To Decide If Kids Should Repeat Grade Due To Pandemic Learning Loss
The 20-inch break happened Thursday at West Pennview Avenue and Louann Street.
Police say the Hampton Shaler Water Authority is working to shut the valves off.
MORE NEWS: Construction Industry Facing Major Labor Shortage
Alert:READ MORE: Allegheny County Won't Comply With Election Audit Request From Republican Sen. Doug Mastriano
There is a large water break on W. Pennview St. at Louann St. It is a 20 inch line and Hampton Shaler Water Authorities are working to shut the line down.
There is no info yet as to how many residents will be without water and if there will be any advisories issued. pic.twitter.com/Y6lcQAnzAA
— ShalerTownshipPolice (@PoliceShaler) July 8, 2021
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.