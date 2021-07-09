CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 38 new Coronavirus cases and no additional deaths in the last 48 hours.

Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 25 are confirmed and 13 are probable cases.

There have been 7,277 total hospitalizations and 102,018 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 1,983.

