BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Homes that have dealt with major flooding in Bridgeville may no longer have that issue.

The local government has turned to FEMA for help and some properties on Baldwin Street could be torn down and converted.

“We’re never going to eliminate flooding,” said Bridgeville Council President Bill Henderson. “We’re doing everything we can right now to mitigate it. It’s expensive.”

FEMA plans to buy about 13 properties in Bridgeville.

“We’ve been working with FEMA and some of the grant money they have available,” Henderson said. “We have some folks that are taking part in that, and they’ve opted to have some of their properties purchased by FEMA.”

Some homeowners and businesses said the flooding is a problem they don’t want to deal with anymore. The town is looking at getting estimates by the end of the summer.

“Where we’re at right now is waiting for them to give us a price,” said Rocky Cersosimo, vice president of the Italian Club.

The club has two buildings, one of which is for sale because it is beyond repair due to flooding. Cersosimo believes the buyout for homes could be what’s best for some families.

“I think the buyout will definitely help families in this area,” Cersosimo said. “If it makes sense to relocate out of this flood area, I think it could definitely give them relief.”

As for what could replace the torn-down properties, Henderson said a park or parking lot are options.