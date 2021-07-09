MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A local girl is on a mission to uplift and connect her neighborhood in Monroeville.

A quaint city street in Monroeville has its very own newspaper that brings uplifting stories and important information to neighbors. The publisher? An ambitious 9-year-old girl with a big heart.

Alivia Reeder’s first edition of The Rickey Drive Gazette came out in the spring. The weekly paper has stories about neighborhood pets, community events, and opportunities to help and support each other.

“I just really enjoy writing this and brightening people’s days,” Reeder told KDKA’s Kym Gable.

The inspiration came from the family’s mission to serve hospitalized families in crisis through their new non-profit organization, Pressing On Pittsburgh.

Reeder’s little sister had a liver transplant at UPMC Children’s Hospital and her dad raised money through a marathon fundraiser.

Reeder said the paper is a way of raising awareness of causes and connecting neighbors.

“I feel like the people have been communicating with each other,” Reeder said.

She has plans to increase The Rickey Drive Gazette’s territory, too.

“I think it’s definitely brought the neighborhood together more,” the 9-year-old said.

