By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — A man from Indianapolis was arrested at South Hills Village Mall for allegedly passing counterfeit $100 bills.

According to Bethel Park Police, 22-year-old Abryen Burnett was arrested on July 2 for reportedly passing fake $100 bills at several stores.

Police say that Burnett is facing charges including:

  • Forgery
  • Theft by Deception
  • Criminal Attempt
  • False Identification to Law Enforcement