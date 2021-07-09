By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — A man from Indianapolis was arrested at South Hills Village Mall for allegedly passing counterfeit $100 bills.
According to Bethel Park Police, 22-year-old Abryen Burnett was arrested on July 2 for reportedly passing fake $100 bills at several stores.

On 7/2/21, BPPD arrested Abryen Burnett, 22, of Indianapolis, IN at South Hills Village Mall. Burnett reportedly passed counterfeit $100 bills at several stores. Burnett was charged with Forgery, Theft by Deception, Criminal Attempt, and False Identification to Law Enforcement. pic.twitter.com/9xI6okvfre
— Bethel Park Police Department (@bethelparkpd) July 9, 2021
Police say that Burnett is facing charges including:
- Forgery
- Theft by Deception
- Criminal Attempt
- False Identification to Law Enforcement