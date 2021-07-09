CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Hill District, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Port Authority, Wilbert Davis

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – More details have emerged about the death of a man who collapsed on a Port Authority bus.

The man, 55-year-old Wilbert Davis, died on Saturday in the Hill District.

A Port Authority Police officer arrived five minutes after getting the call and performed CPR as well as used a defibrillator but to no avail.

The medical examiner has not released the cause of death.