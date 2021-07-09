By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – More details have emerged about the death of a man who collapsed on a Port Authority bus.READ MORE: Pa. State System Of Higher Education Releases Final Merger Plan For 6 Universities
The man, 55-year-old Wilbert Davis, died on Saturday in the Hill District.READ MORE: Brownsville Honors WWII Veteran Who Died In The Line Of Duty
A Port Authority Police officer arrived five minutes after getting the call and performed CPR as well as used a defibrillator but to no avail.MORE NEWS: FEMA Plans To Buy Bridgeville Properties Dealing With Flooding Issues
The medical examiner has not released the cause of death.