This weekend, the Pa. Lottery will be holding its first ever Facebook Live drawing, with a chance to win $7,777.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For Pennsylvanians use Facebook, it could soon be your lucky day.

The drawing will be held on Sunday, July 11 at 7:00 p.m.

To participate in the event, players must do the following things:

  • Tune into the Pa. Lottery’s Facebook page at approximately 7:11 p.m. on Sunday
  • Make a comment in the chat window during the event
  • Meet all participating requirements

Each of these steps must be taken between the approximate times of 7:11 p.m. and 7:32 p.m.

Click here to visit the Pa. Lottery’s official Facebook page for more information.