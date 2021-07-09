By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For Pennsylvanians use Facebook, it could soon be your lucky day.
This weekend, the Pa. Lottery will be holding its first ever Facebook Live drawing, with a chance to win $7,777.
The drawing will be held on Sunday, July 11 at 7:00 p.m.
To participate in the event, players must do the following things:
- Tune into the Pa. Lottery’s Facebook page at approximately 7:11 p.m. on Sunday
- Make a comment in the chat window during the event
- Meet all participating requirements
Each of these steps must be taken between the approximate times of 7:11 p.m. and 7:32 p.m.
Click here to visit the Pa. Lottery’s official Facebook page for more information.