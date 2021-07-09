By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education has come out with its final version of its merger plans for six of Pennsylvania’s 14 state-owned universities.READ MORE: More Details Released About Death Of Passenger On Port Authority Bus
These include California University of Pennsylvania, Clarion University, and Edinboro University.READ MORE: Brownsville Honors WWII Veteran Who Died In The Line Of Duty
PASSHE is now pledging not to close any of the schools and to protect schools concerned about the merger’s impact on their finances.
However, a summary of the revisions makes no mention of the NCAA, which hasn’t ruled yet whether the six universities can keep their current athletic teams.MORE NEWS: FEMA Plans To Buy Bridgeville Properties Dealing With Flooding Issues
It also does not mention when the “Middle States Commission for Higher Education” will decide if, and how, it might accredit the combined schools.