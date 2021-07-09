By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A precautionary flush and boil water advisory has been issued for several Pittsburgh neighborhoods following an early morning water main break.
According to PWSA, a break occurred on a section of a 16″ main along Grace Street in Pittsburgh’s Mt. Washington neighborhood around 6:30 a.m.
As a result, several neighborhoods experienced low or no water pressure.
PWSA has issued a precautionary flush and boil advisory for portions of western neighborhoods in Pittsburgh due to a 16-inch water main break on Grace Street.
Interactive map: https://t.co/e1fMRRdJigREAD MORE: Child Tax Credit: How Do You Opt Out Of Advance Monthly Payments?
Press release: https://t.co/xuR4nAiOsk
For more, visit https://t.co/cjisbfnBYN pic.twitter.com/xYIQS62GJt
— Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority (@pgh2o) July 9, 2021
A precautionary flush and boil water advisory has been issued for approximately 5,600 homes in the western part of the City of Pittsburgh.
Click here for an interactive map and more information to learn if your home is affected.