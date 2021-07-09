CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
A precautionary flush and boil water advisory has been issued for approximately 5,600 homes in the western part of the City of Pittsburgh.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A precautionary flush and boil water advisory has been issued for several Pittsburgh neighborhoods following an early morning water main break.

According to PWSA, a break occurred on a section of a 16″ main along Grace Street in Pittsburgh’s Mt. Washington neighborhood around 6:30 a.m.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

As a result, several neighborhoods experienced low or no water pressure.

Click here for an interactive map and more information to learn if your home is affected.