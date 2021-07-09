By: KDKA-TV News Staff
Congratulations are in order for Steelers' linebacker T.J. Watt.
Late on Thursday night, the Steelers defensive star announced his engagement to his girlfriend Dani Rhodes.
I am the luckiest man in the world!!! @danirhodes04 pic.twitter.com/WjtuJWs9D1
— TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) July 9, 2021
“I am the luckiest man in the world!!!” Watt tweeted out along with pictures of his proposal.
Rhodes is a professional soccer player who most recently played in the National Women's Soccer League for the Chicago Red Stars and was a star on the University of Wisconsin women's soccer team between 2016-2019.
Congratulations to TJ and Dani!