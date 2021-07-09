CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Dani Rhodes, NFL, Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Steelers, TJ Watt

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

Pewaukee, Wisconsin (KDKA) – Congratulations are in order for Steelers’ linebacker T.J. Watt.

READ MORE: More Details Released About Death Of Passenger On Port Authority Bus

Late on Thursday night, the Steelers defensive star announced his engagement to his girlfriend Dani Rhodes.

“I am the luckiest man in the world!!!” Watt tweeted out along with pictures of his proposal.

Rhodes is a professional soccer player who most recently played in the National Women’s Soccer League for the Chicago Red Stars and was a star on the University of Wisconsin women’s soccer team between 2016-2019.

MORE NEWS: Brownsville Honors WWII Veteran Who Died In The Line Of Duty

Congratulations to TJ and Dani!