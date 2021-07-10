By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An Ohio woman died last month after passing out while riding a roller coaster and the coroner has released their findings.
According to Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari in Indiana, 47-year-old Dawn Jankovic got on The Voyage roller coaster and returned to the station unresponsive.
Jankovic is from Brunswick, Ohio, not far from Cleveland.
The coroner’s report says Jankovic died from severe internal blood loss, a torn artery, and force from the roller coaster.