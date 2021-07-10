NEW HOLLAND, Ohio (AP) — An explosion at a house in Ohio killed one person and injured another over the weekend, authorities said.
The Fayette County sheriff told WBNS-TV that the blast in New Holland was reported at about 7:30 a.m. Saturday.READ MORE: Eagle Scout Builds Gazebo At Memorial Park In Edgewood
Sheriff Andy Bivens said two people were inside the residence at the time. He said one died and the other was flown to a Columbus hospital. No other injuries were reported.READ MORE: River Forest Country Club Restaurant Lily's Unable To Open Due To Staffing Shortage
No other information about the victims was immediately available.
The state fire marshal’s division is investigating.MORE NEWS: Police Warn Scammers Are Opening Fraudulent Unemployment Claims By Using Local People's Names
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)