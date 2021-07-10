By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates announced today ahead of their doubleheader with the Mets that they have recalled pitcher Max Kranick.
Kranick has started one game for the Pirates, a 7-2 victory over the Cardinals on June 27 when he threw a no-hitter over five innings.
The team also announced that Kranick will start the second game of a doubleheader against the Mets.
The second game is a makeup of Thursday’s game which was postponed due to rain.