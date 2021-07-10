ROOTSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper successfully performed the Heimlich Maneuver after a man allegedly attempted to swallow a bag of cannabis when he was pulled over for speeding.
WEWS-TV reports that Trooper Charles Hoskin conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle that was allegedly traveling at 94 mph in a 70-mph zone.
Dash camera video posted to the Ohio State Police Twitter account shows Hoskin asking if the driver could breathe before helping him out of the car and performing the Heimlich.
Don't try to swallow a bag of drugs prior to getting pulled over in an attempt to keep a trooper from finding them. Luckily, Tpr. Hoskin from our Ravenna Post was alert and able to assist the man who was choking on a bag of illegal marijuana. pic.twitter.com/LqgbOhOEsW
The man expelled a bag of marijuana and apologized to the officer.
