By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh Police officer has been placed on administrative leave after they discharged their weapon during a chase on the South Side.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 1:30 a.m., officers stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Uxor Way and Sarah Street. Once stopped, two people exited the vehicle and fled on foot after the officer told them to remain inside the vehicle.

The two people fled on foot on Uxor Way and a foot chase began.

During the chase, an officer fired their weapon once and no one was hit or injured.

The driver was arrested and is facing charges of escape and other traffic violations. Officers also found a firearm and narcotics inside the vehicle during a search.

Police are still searching for the passenger of the vehicle.

The officer that fired their weapon has been placed on administrative leave, as per departmental policy.

An investigating is ongoing.