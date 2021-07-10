By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CHURCHILL BOROUGH (KDKA) — There is a possible shift in the plans for an Amazon distribution center in Churchill.
According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post Gazette, the developer has pulled its application for $10 million dollars in state aid.
The project would turn the old Westinghouse campus into an Amazon facility.
But many people living nearby have been protesting those plans.
There is no indication that the project itself will be scrapped.
The Churchill Planning Commission will vote on a permit this Wednesday.