By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Movie crews have been working on Sweet Girl for the past two years.

And now we’re getting a closer look at what we can expect to see.

Crews started shooting around the Pittsburgh area back in the fall of 2019.

Downtown turning into a mini Hollywood with cameras lined up outside the Gateway T station.

The film stars Jason Momoa, and he was even spotted on the sidelines of a Steelers game when he was here.

The film centers around Momoa, who plays a husband trying to get justice for his wife’s death while protecting his daughter.

The movie will begin streaming on Netflix on August 20.

You can watch the trailer here.