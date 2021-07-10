By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Movie crews have been working on Sweet Girl for the past two years.
And now we’re getting a closer look at what we can expect to see.
Crews started shooting around the Pittsburgh area back in the fall of 2019.
Downtown turning into a mini Hollywood with cameras lined up outside the Gateway T station.
The film stars Jason Momoa, and he was even spotted on the sidelines of a Steelers game when he was here.
The film centers around Momoa, who plays a husband trying to get justice for his wife’s death while protecting his daughter.
The movie will begin streaming on Netflix on August 20.
You can watch the trailer here.