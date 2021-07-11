By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) — Two Butler County parents are potentially facing charges after police say their three children were found home alone for an extended period of time.

Police originally came to the house on Oneida Valley Road in Concord Township around 9 p.m. on July 9 to let the occupants of the home know their dog was in the road.

Police say they then found three young children, ages 8, 6 and 3, at home by themselves.

The children told police they did not know how long their parents had been gone.

Police arrested the mother, Mandy McCall, upon her arrival for child endangerment and reckless endangering.

The father, Jacob Fowler, was cited with the same charges, according to police.

Butler State Police are still actively investigating the case.