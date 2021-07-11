By: KDKA-TV News Staff
DUQUESNE (KDKA) – A traffic stop in Duquesne led to the arrest of a man who had an active warrant for his arrest from the sheriff’s office.READ MORE: Police Seeking Suspect In Ohio Shooting That Killed A Man And Wounded 2 Children
According to the City of Duquesne Police Department, police pulled over a car on State Route 837 for a violation and found the 28-year-old McKeesport resident was driving on a suspended license as well as had an active warrant out for his arrest.READ MORE: PWSA Lifts Precautionary Flush And Boil Advisory For Several Western Pittsburgh Neighborhoods
Officers also found the man to be in possession of a handgun without a valid concealed carry permit.
He was arrested and charged with firearm violations and driving violations.MORE NEWS: State Police: 83-Year-Old Missing Cambria County Man Patrick Straple Found Safe
He was then released to sheriffs to clear the arrest warrant.