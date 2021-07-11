PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Heavy rains hit the area this afternoon, causing roads to flood and leaving over 100 Duquesne Light customers without power.

In Bellevue, Union Avenue is shut down until further notice due to flooding.

According to Bellevue Volunteer Fire Department, Ross/West View EMS had to safely remove people from a car caught in the floodwaters.

Meanwhile, the rain is causing some trouble for people in Moon Township.

Duquesne Light says 126 customers are in the dark after a tree fell in the woods and took out some power lines in a right-of-way area.

Crews are currently working to restore power and say it should be back on around 2:00 a.m. Monday morning.

It’s important to remember that when rains come down and roads flood, turn around don’t drown.

Stick with KDKA.com for the latest weather updates.