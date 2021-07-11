By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the city’s Hill District.
According to police, officers responded to a Shotspotter alert around midnight on Saturday night in the 2100 block of Webster Avenue.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the leg multiple times.
Officers applied tourniquets before paramedics transported the man to a local hospital.
He was last listed in stable condition.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.