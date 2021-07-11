CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Police say their investigation is ongoing. 
Filed Under:Hill District, Local News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police, Shooting, Webster Avenue

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the city’s Hill District.

According to police, officers responded to a Shotspotter alert around midnight on Saturday night in the 2100 block of Webster Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the leg multiple times.

Officers applied tourniquets before paramedics transported the man to a local hospital.

He was last listed in stable condition.

