By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help finding 83-year-old Patrick Straple who is currently missing.READ MORE: PWSA Lifts Precautionary Flush And Boil Advisory For Several Western Pittsburgh Neighborhoods
Straple was last seen on Lincoln Street in Nanty Glo Borough and is thought to be wearing blue jeans and black Doc Martens.
He is driving a 2013 gray Jeep Compass with PA tag ETN3250.READ MORE: Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Pittsburgh Area, West Virginia And Maryland
He is described as having gray hair, brown eyes and weighing 140 pounds and being 5’9 tall. He also wears glasses and walks with a cane.
State Police believe he may be headed to Pittsburgh and consider him to be endangered.MORE NEWS: Wi-Fi Password Disagreement Allegedly Leads To Woman Firing A Shot At Her Neighbor
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call State Police – Ebensburg at 814-471-6500 or call 911.