DENVER (KDKA) – With the first overall pick in the MLB Draft the Pirates have selected catcher Henry Davis.

We got him!
With the first pick in the 2021 #MLBDraft, we have selected catcher Henry Davis from the University of Louisville.
Davis warned first-team All-American honors from Baseball American and the American Baseball Coaches Association this past season as a sophomore for the University of Louisville.
In his sophomore season, Davis recorded a .370 batting average with nine doubles, 15 home runs, and 48 RBIs in 50 games.
He was also a finalist for the Buster Posey Award, which is given to college baseball’s top catcher in the NCAA division.
He was also a finalist for the Buster Posey Award, which is given to college baseball's top catcher in the NCAA division.

Davis threw out 13 of the 28 runners attempting to steal against him in 2021 and threw out 25 of 63 in his career at Louisville.
During the abbreviated 2020 season, Davis went .372 with five doubles, three home runs, and 13 RBIs in 14 games.