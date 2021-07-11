CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso homered, Jeff McNeil drove in two runs and the New York Mets beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 for a doubleheader split.

Alonso gave the Mets a 3-1 lead when he connected on a 1-1 fastball from Max Kranick with two outs in the third inning.

Alonso’s 428-foot solo drive hit a glass window on a club area just inside the left-field foul pole.

The Pirates won the opener 6-2 behind five innings and a tiebreaking homer by Tyler Anderson off Marcus Stroman.

