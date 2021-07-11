CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) – A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 5:45 p.m. for portions of Indiana and Westmoreland counties.

Locations impacted by the warning are Blairsville, Black Lick, New Florence, Seward, Bolivar, Armagh, and Brush Valley.

A severe thunderstorm was located near Derry and the National Weather Service is warning for heavy wind gusts that could reach up to 60 miles per hour.

They are warning residents to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of your home or workplace.

