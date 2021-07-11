CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Pittsburgh area and other parts of West Virginia and Maryland.

The watch is in effect through 9 p.m. Sunday night.

National Weather Service Pittsburgh says that there is a tornado risk, hail could get to be the size of a quarter and windows gusts could get up to 65 miles per hour.

