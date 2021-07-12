PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The cameras are set to start rolling today on a new series being filmed here in the Pittsburgh area.

‘A League Of Their Own’ will begin filming Monday.

Cameras will begin rolling at 6:00 a.m. sharp on Pittsburgh’s South Side.

A few road closures will be in place because of the filming.

The new Amazon Prime series will be about a women’s professional baseball league.

According to the Post-Gazette, the old Schwartz Market on East Carson Street will be used as one of the filming locations.

Residents in the area received a letter saying that the 1300 block of East Carson will be closed from 6:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. and the parts of both S. 14th Street and S. 15th Street will be closed also.

Nick Offerman, who starred in the TV series Parks and Recreation, will be one of the leads in the series, but don’t be surprised to see some friends on the big screen as the show put out local casting calls, as well.

The South Side won’t be the only hotspot for filming, as the series will be placed in Ambridge Borough, too.

Some roads will be closed there, too, but that filming doesn’t start until next week.

The filming in Ambridge will be at homes along Maplewood Avenue, Vine Street, Merchant Street, and Fifth Street Park.