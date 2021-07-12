CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

KISKI TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is in custody after robbing a bank in Armstrong County.

Kiski Township Poice say the Apollo Trust Bank on River Road was robbed Monday just before 2:30.

After a foot chase, police say they were able to apprehend the robber.

Police say since the suspect is in custody, there’s no danger to the community.

More information is expected from officials once FBI Pittsburgh arrives on scene.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.