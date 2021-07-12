CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Two paramedics were also taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Filed Under:Crash, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Public Safety

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A driver was seriously injured after a city ambulance collided with a vehicle Monday afternoon.

READ MORE: Ohio Township Police Looking For 'Very Suspicious' Man Caught Looking In Windows Late At Night

Pittsburgh Public Safety says the crash happened at the intersection of Ellsworth Avenue and South Aiken.

The driver was taken to the hospital in serious condition, and two paramedics were transported in stable condition.

Police, fire and EMS are all on scene. Public Safety says the cause of the crash is under investigation.

MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: When Will Your Check Come?

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.