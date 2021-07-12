By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A driver was seriously injured after a city ambulance collided with a vehicle Monday afternoon.
Pittsburgh Public Safety says the crash happened at the intersection of Ellsworth Avenue and South Aiken.
Police, Fire and EMS are on scene at Ellsworth Ave. & S. Aiken after a City Medic unit collided with a vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle was transported in serious condition.
Two paramedics were transported stable.
The cause of the collision is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/MGkUwQvkxK
— Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) July 12, 2021
Police, fire and EMS are all on scene. Public Safety says the cause of the crash is under investigation.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.