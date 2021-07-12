By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The City of Pittsburgh has received more funding to assist those struggling to make rent and utilities due to COVID-19.
An additional $7 million was allotted for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, the city announced on Monday.
The City of Pittsburgh first received $8.9 million in funding from the Consolidated Appropriations Act back in February and established the joint program with Allegheny County.
The assistance provided by these funds is eligible for people within a certain income bracket and can last up to 12 months with another three months if needed.
People who believe they would benefit from this program can find the link to apply here.