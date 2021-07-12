BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) — At least three people were shot in Beaver Falls at a housing complex.
The coroner was called to the scene on Monday at the Harmony Dwellings housing complex. One neighbor said he heard 15 to 20 gunshots.
No update was available on the victims' conditions. Police said all of the victims are men.
A neighbor shared an image from her doorbell camera with KDKA. Police believe the people and vehicle in the image may be involved.
Police are investigating.
