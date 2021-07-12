By: KDKA-TV News Staff

STATE COLLEGE (KDKA) — Governor Tom Wolf threw his support behind the new law allowing college athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness without penalty from the NCAA.

“Now, our athletes will no longer be forced to choose between receiving fair compensation and continuing to play. You’ll be able to do both,” Governor Tom Wolf said.

The governor said Act 26 ensures that the commonwealth will remain competitive in attracting top student athletes.

“It will give top athletes a guarantee that they will be treated fairly here in Pennsylvania by ensuring that athletes in other states aren’t receiving benefits that Pennsylvania students athletes might miss out on,” he added.

There are some limits on what student-athletes can do under Pennsylvania’s new NIL law.

They cannot be compensated in connection with adult entertainment, alcohol, casinos, gambling, betting, tobacco, vaping, prescription drugs or illegal drugs.

They must also report contracts to their schools.

And schools and athletic leagues cannot be required to help student-athletes earn compensation.