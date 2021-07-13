PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Attorneys representing a woman accused of kidnapping and killing a 2-year-old girl argued that statements she made to police during a traffic stop should not be used against her in court.

Allegheny County Judge Bruce Beemer heard video evidence Monday of a traffic stop on Rodi Road between a Penn Hills police officer and accused killer Sharena Nancy on the day the search for Nalani Johnson began on Aug. 31, 2019.

The police officer questioned Nancy for several minutes, asking her about missing Nalani.

Officer: Where’s the baby at?

Nancy: What baby? Which baby? Hey, officer, officer, officer, one second, one second, one second.

Officer: You better tell me right now where that baby is at.

Nancy: I drive for Uber.

Officer: Where’s the baby at?

Nancy: Which baby? Officer, you’re making a, it is a misunderstanding, I think.

Nancy’s attorneys argue that because the officer did not read her Miranda Rights before questioning her, those statements should not be admitted at trial. The deputy district attorney said Nancy’s statements fall under a public safety exception to Miranda Rights.

Judge Beemer’s decision on this matter is pending.