CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Sharena Nancy is charged in connection with the death of 2-year-old Nalani Johnson.By Jennifer Borrasso
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Body Cameras, Jennifer Borrasso, Local TV, Nalani Johnson, Penn Hills, Sharena Nancy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Attorneys representing a woman accused of kidnapping and killing a 2-year-old girl argued that statements she made to police during a traffic stop should not be used against her in court.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Allegheny County Judge Bruce Beemer heard video evidence Monday of a traffic stop on Rodi Road between a Penn Hills police officer and accused killer Sharena Nancy on the day the search for Nalani Johnson began on Aug. 31, 2019.

READ MORE: Overnight Storms Cause Extensive Damage As Pittsburgh Braces For Round 2

The police officer questioned Nancy for several minutes, asking her about missing Nalani.

Officer: Where’s the baby at?

Nancy: What baby? Which baby? Hey, officer, officer, officer, one second, one second, one second.

Officer: You better tell me right now where that baby is at.

READ MORE: Dairy Lovers’ Dream? Kraft Teams With Ice Cream Company To Create Mac ‘N Cheese-Flavored Dessert

Nancy: I drive for Uber.

Officer: Where’s the baby at?

Nancy: Which baby? Officer, you’re making a, it is a misunderstanding, I think.

(Source: Allegheny County)

Nancy’s attorneys argue that because the officer did not read her Miranda Rights before questioning her, those statements should not be admitted at trial. The deputy district attorney said Nancy’s statements fall under a public safety exception to Miranda Rights.

MORE NEWS: Cornhole Tournament Returns To Raise Funds, Awareness To Help Homeless Veterans

Judge Beemer’s decision on this matter is pending.

Jennifer Borrasso