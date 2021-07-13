PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We started with Zipcars and bikes, graduated to electric mopeds and now we’re taking spins around town on scooters.

Mobility hubs are like a little home for all the different ways to get around town. One outside Gateway Center offers bikes and the newest addition — scooters.

They’re part of the city of Pittsburgh’s new approach to mobility for people who either don’t want to own a car or can’t afford one.

KDKA talked to both locals and tourists Tuesday as they tried out the new Spin scooters. First, they downloaded the app, added a credit card, answered a couple safety questions and the scooter unlocks.

We talked with one good sport, Josh Davis, before and after his first ride.

“I’ve never seen them actually. Usually we have the bikes but this is pretty cool,” he said.

The verdict? “Very smooth ride, very smooth ride. I like it, has good acceleration and feels good to stand on.”

The city says they’re dual purpose for people who just want to try them out, but most importantly for people who don’t own a car, but need the ability to get from point A to point B.