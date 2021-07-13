PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Round two of storm damage is hitting the Pittsburgh area.

There are already reports of damage in places like Karns City and Zelienople after several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued. There are also reports of power outages in Butler County.

In our area, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is covering Armstrong, Fayette, Indiana, Somerset and Westmoreland counties. It’ll be in place until 11 p.m.

Even further north in Meadville, storms brought trees down onto the road. Pennsylvania Second Lady Gisele Baretto Fetterman tweeted a video of her husband Lt. Gov. John Fetterman clearing a tree from the road with other drivers stopped in traffic.

Pennsylvania, just your Lieutenant Governor out here moving fallen trees nbd. pic.twitter.com/gCGfZYKGKW — Gisele Barreto Fetterman (@giselefetterman) July 13, 2021

“Pennsylvania, just your Lieutenant Governor out here moving fallen trees nbd,” she tweeted.

These storms are rolling through on the heels of some overnight. Storms sent lightning striking from the sky, creating quite the shock for our viewers.

One KDKA viewer sent a photo showing the aftermath of a lightning strike near a home in West Mifflin. A tree trunk snapped right in half, tumbling down into a front yard.

In Munhall, KDKA camera crews drove past tons of debris on Brierly Lane where the strong winds tore off tree limbs, sending them scattering scross the roadway.

Crews in Pleasant Hills had to deal with a mess after the trees surrounding a home on New England Road came crashing down around it, one smacking onto the roof and another blocking a portion of the roadway.

All of this happened in the middle of the night Monday, but not before a large lightning strike lit up the sky in Dormont like a camera flash.