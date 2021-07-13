PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There’s another chance for severe weather today with strong wind and brief flooding being the main concerns.

While the most likely time for storms will come during the hottest time of the day from around 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m, I can’t rule out severe weather outside of that window today.

The set-up is very similar to yesterday with us located in the warm sector again with an upper low churning our way and moving into the state of Indiana.

When it comes to severe weather, upper level winds are favorable for storm development and we have dew points near 70°.

While there is a layer of stable air in place that has ‘capped’ us, there are several indicators showing plenty of energy is available for storm development.

The storm chance is just part of the typical summer-time pattern that we have been stuck in for what seems like months.

In truth, we have seen half of this month’s days come in with temperatures below average.

Highs today will be on the warm side with highs in the mid-80’s.

Morning temperatures have dipped down to the upper 60’s.

Noon temperatures will be near 80 degrees.

