By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As storms moved through the Pittsburgh area early Tuesday morning, severe thunderstorm warnings were issued by the National Weather Service.
First, a severe thunderstorm was issued for parts of Washington County.
Here's a look on radar at the severe storm in Washington co. producing strong straight line wind speeds. Communities in path include New Eagle, Monongahela, Forward and Hilldale. pic.twitter.com/P854CiTMmt
— Ron Smiley 😄 (@RonSmileyWx) July 13, 2021
Shortly after that, the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Allegheny County and Westmoreland County.
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Allegheny Co. due to strong wind speeds on leading edge of storm. Communities impacted include Trafford, Murrysville, Export, Delmont and Trees Mills. #YourDayPGH #KDKAwx pic.twitter.com/NJPLbojmbr
— Ron Smiley 😄 (@RonSmileyWx) July 13, 2021
