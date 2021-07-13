CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As storms moved through the Pittsburgh area early Tuesday morning, severe thunderstorm warnings were issued by the National Weather Service.

First, a severe thunderstorm was issued for parts of Washington County.

Shortly after that, the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Allegheny County and Westmoreland County.

