ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — A 12-year-old girl with a rare form of brain cancer has a community backing her.

Jaycee Amick’s battle with ATRT has ravaged her body, but not her spirit, which has inspired her family, friends and strangers.

“We went back for the six-month check-up and they found it spread into her spine,” said Marci Amick, the girl’s mother.

And while things look dark, the 12-year-old’s will to live has resulted in get-well cards from people near and far.

“Two thousand cards, gifts, bracelets,” said Marci. “Utah, Maine, Michigan, Florida, all over the place.”

“I have a little house and all her gifts and cards are going to push us out the door,” she added.

A new deck for Jaycee’s pool, important for her therapy, was built by a big-hearted pool contractor. And soon, Jaycee and Marci will take a long-delayed trip to Florida, made possible by the organization Jamie’s Dream Team.

“Three days at Disney, two days at Universal, and one day at Lego Land,” said Marci.

The trip begins on July 27. And to top it off, just two days before they go, they’ll be doing big things for Jaycee’s 13th birthday.

“The fire hall is putting together a parade. Parks Township supervisors, they’re doing a proclamation and have July 25 proclaimed as Jaycee Amick Day,” said Marci.

As for her prognosis? Test results are pending.

“We’re praying there are no active cancer cells. If there are active cancer cells, I hate to say it, but we’re done with treatment,” said Marci.

But whatever fate awaits, Jaycee and Marci will fight to the end.

“She’s been through so much, I can’t even put it into words,” Marci said.

“You’re a hero, you’re a warrior and you’re strong,” Marci said to Jaycee.