AVALON BOROUGH, Pa. (KDKA) — Thousands of people on social media are fighting for justice for a puppy in Avalon Borough.

They are enraged over videos showing alleged animal abuse. In one of the clips, the pup can be heard crying out.

After members of the community voiced concerns, Animal Friends served a search warrant and removed the puppy from the home.

The puppy is now safe and undergoing medical care.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Animal Friends says, “Thank you to everyone in our community who has raised concerns about video that recently surfaced of a puppy at a residence in Avalon Borough. After serving a search warrant yesterday afternoon, our Humane Investigations team removed the puppy from the home. As with any ongoing investigation, we cannot provide additional information or comments on the case at this time. Our Humane Investigations team will continue to fight to protect companion animals in Allegheny County from cruelty, abuse and neglect.”

The owner surrendered the dog when humane officers arrived at the home.

The Avalon Police Department tells KDKA’s Meghan Schiller that an investigation is ongoing, but no charges have been filed.