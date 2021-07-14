By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Bill Cowher is expected to have a busy weekend at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio this summer, but he has one more thing in mind.

During a zoom call Tuesday, the former Steelers coach said he hopes to make one last call when the Steelers take on the Cowboys in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 5, according to our news partner at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“Let me call one play, let me call one blitz,” Cowher said, according to the PG. “I’ll have Dick LeBeau with me, too. We’ll call one blitz, see if we can get Mike (Tomlin) to run one. It will be fun.”

This summer, five former members of the Steelers will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. They include Cowher, former scout Bill Nunn, and former players Troy Polamalu, Alan Faneca, and Donnie Shell.

Cowher was the head coach for the Steelers for 15 seasons, starting in 1992 and ending in 2006. His accomplishments include leading the Steelers to 10 playoff appearances, including two Super Bowls.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame said events for this summer’s Enshrinement Week are Aug. 5-9.