By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Firefighters often have to think on their feet and at times the job calls for more than just fighting fires.
This week, the job called for, of all things, fixing a bike.
In a picture posted to social media, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Engine 17 Firehouse in Homewood was spotted helping a child who needed their bike fixed.
"I was driving past 17 Engine Firehouse in Homewood and saw these two firemen fixing this child's bike," said Shawaun Bottoms-Morgan in a Facebook post. "When I tell you the child was smiling – from ear-to-ear."
Answering the call is sometimes more than responding to a fire.