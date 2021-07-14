CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The launch of the database coincides with the week of what would have been Antwon Rose II’s 21st birthday.By Nicole Ford
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro was joined by Michelle Kenney, the mother of Antwon Rose II, in Pittsburgh on Wednesday to announce the launch of a database for police misconduct records.

Gov. Tom Wolf signed the new database into law last summer.

It’s live today and all departments across Pennsylvania are required to participate.

The goal is to provide state and local police departments with records on a candidate’s employment background at other law enforcement agencies. This includes whether the officer was ever disciplined or suspended for certain offenses on the job.

The launch of the database coincides with the week of what would have been Rose’s 21st birthday. He was shot and killed by a police officer in East Pittsburgh.

Kenney says the database is a needed step in police reform.

“We’ve had some conversations where we agreed to disagree,” Kenney said. “This wasn’t easy, we did some interviews that we completely disagree, because again, I’m Antwon’s mom. So I wanted to make sure that we were doing something that every single department, every officer, every person in law enforcement would not only be held accountable for their actions, but there would be a registry where other departments would know what those actions were.”

Also present at the announcement of the database launch – Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert and Pittsburgh Democratic mayoral nominee Ed Gainey, as well as other state representatives.

