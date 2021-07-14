By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The luck of the Irish will be celebrated in September.
The Pittsburgh St. Patrick's Day Parade will be Sept. 18. It was postponed due to COVID-19.
The new date marks the halfway point between St. Patrick's Day in 2021 and 2022.
This year was the second year the parade was postponed because of COVID-19.