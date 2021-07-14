CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The 26-year-old tallied seven goals, 15 assists and 22 points in 43 games last season.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins have re-signed forward Teddy Blueger to a two-year contract, the team announced Wednesday.

The one-way deal runs through the 2022-23 season and carries an average annual value of $2.2 million, the team announced.

“Teddy has proven to be a versatile, two-way center, as well as a fixture on the penalty kill,” said general manager Ron Hextall in a release. “He is a valuable player for our team.”

