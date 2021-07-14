By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — There is some hope that NCAA Division I men’s and women’s hockey could return to Robert Morris University.READ MORE: Robert Morris President Chris Howard Says There Are No Plans To Bring Back Men’s And Women’s Ice Hockey Teams
The university’s Athletic Department says they are joining with the newly-formed Pittsburgh College Hockey Foundation to try and raise funds for the reinstatement of the ice hockey programs.
Here we gooooo!!! https://t.co/d5H5XAf6C7
— Brianne McLaughlin (@BrianneMcL) July 14, 2021
In a surprise announcement in the spring, Robert Morris administrators announced the immediate disbanding of the hockey program.
In response, alumni players and other RMU hockey supporters created the Pittsburgh College Hockey Foundation in an attempt to bring the sport back to the university.READ MORE: Attorney Representing RMU Student-Athletes Hoping To Bring Back Eliminated Hockey Programs
They say in a news release that they have “already secured a meaningful amount of gifts and pledges.”
Representatives from the group and the university met on Monday and agreed to work on fundraising in hopes of saving the programs.
They says they are working toward “raising sufficient additional funds by July 31” in order to bring back hockey for the 2021-2022 season.
Statement from the Head of our Board of Directors @BrianneMcL regarding today’s announcement by @RMU. Please visit https://t.co/zYilAv1Htk to support this effort. #SaveRMUHockey pic.twitter.com/8xkOtsWdId
— Pittsburgh College Hockey Foundation (@PghCHF) July 14, 2021
They have put in place an overall fundraising goal of $7 million over the next five years.MORE NEWS: Steelers GM Kevin Colbert Reportedly Resigns From Robert Morris University Board Of Trustees
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.