By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — There is some hope that NCAA Division I men’s and women’s hockey could return to Robert Morris University.

The university’s Athletic Department says they are joining with the newly-formed Pittsburgh College Hockey Foundation to try and raise funds for the reinstatement of the ice hockey programs.

In a surprise announcement in the spring, Robert Morris administrators announced the immediate disbanding of the hockey program.

In response, alumni players and other RMU hockey supporters created the Pittsburgh College Hockey Foundation in an attempt to bring the sport back to the university.

They say in a news release that they have “already secured a meaningful amount of gifts and pledges.”

Representatives from the group and the university met on Monday and agreed to work on fundraising in hopes of saving the programs.

They says they are working toward “raising sufficient additional funds by July 31” in order to bring back hockey for the 2021-2022 season.

Statement from the Head of our Board of Directors @BrianneMcL regarding today’s announcement by @RMU. Please visit https://t.co/zYilAv1Htk to support this effort. #SaveRMUHockey pic.twitter.com/8xkOtsWdId — Pittsburgh College Hockey Foundation (@PghCHF) July 14, 2021

They have put in place an overall fundraising goal of $7 million over the next five years.

