PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education’s board of governors voted Wednesday to merge six of its 14 universities together.

Under the consolidation plan that was passed, California, Clarion and Edinboro universities will merge into one. In the east, Bloomsburg, Mansfield and Lock Haven will come together.

All six campuses will remain open, with integrated faculty, curriculum and enrollment strategies, as well as administration efforts to ensure each of the six campuses retain its sports teams.

The point of the move is to help with falling enrollment numbers at each campus by putting them under one umbrella and one name. But some majors or programs will only be offered at one campus with the option for other students to attend virtually.

The statewide faculty union has warned that the consolidation would reduce faculty numbers and academic programs, hurting local economies, driving up student-to-faculty ratios and lengthening commutes for students.

Enrollment has fallen more than 20% since 2010 to below 100,000, driven by steep declines of students from families whose annual incomes are below $110,000, according to the system.

The system has received less state aid than it did in the 2006-07 school year. The board voted to freeze tuition for the third year in a row next year.

