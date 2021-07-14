By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Wiz Khalifa says he tested positive for COVID-19.
In a post Wednesday night on Twitter, the Pittsburgh native and rap star announced his positive test.
“Okay loved ones….sooo…..Ya boy got covid. No symptoms. Just stay away from me for a lil while,” he tweeted.
Khalifa, who attended Allerdice High School, said he will use the time to work.
“While im in the house I’ll be givin y’all new content, planning raves, and readying this new project,” he said in a follow-up tweet.
